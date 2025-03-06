15th Ladiesfund Awards 2025 Held

The 15th edition of the LADIESFUND Women’s Awards, held at the Governor House, spotlighted Pakistan’s most dynamic and influential women across various industries, honoring their immense contributions to society.

The prestigious event, attended by government officials, corporate leaders, and diplomats, celebrated the powerful impact of women who have transcended challenges and are reshaping Pakistan’s future.

Moneeza Hashimi, Roshaneh Zafar, Sarwar Peshimam, Sayeeda Leghari, Munawar Dadabhoy, and Javeria Rajput emerged as the distinguished winners of this year’s awards. The evening, produced by renowned artist Amin Gulgee, was a spectacle of elegance, empowerment, and inspiration.

Highlights included a captivating dance performance on “Pasoori” by Sheema Kermani, a photo showcase that reflected the journey of LADIESFUND over the last 14 years, and an uplifting rendition of “Dil Dil Pakistan” by Nabila Bano.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Moneeza Hashimi, a media personality and ardent advocate for women’s rights.

Roshaneh Zafar, founder of Kashf Foundation, and Sarwar Peshimam, whose business generates a staggering Rs 10 billion in revenue annually, were honored with the Visionary Award for their pioneering roles in empowering women and contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

The Women of Inspiration Awards also took center stage, recognizing 32 exceptional women across various fields, including Meher Jaffri (Acting), Parveen Islam (Education), and Shahzadi Rai (Inclusivity).

Additionally, the inaugural People’s Choice Awards highlighted the achievements of Javeria Rajput (Most Popular Influencer), Munawar Dadabhoy (Chef), and Sayeeda Leghari (Momentum Award).

LADIESFUND also launched its Breast Cancer Endowment Fund, led by Sima Kamil and Sana Pirzada, and introduced a white paper on medical-legal reforms in Pakistan, underscoring its dedication to healthcare and women’s rights.

The organization further expanded its impact globally, with chapters in New York, Barcelona, Kuala Lumpur, Toronto, Washington DC, London, and beyond.

Tara Uzra Dawood, the President of LADIESFUND, concluded the evening with a powerful message of continued empowerment, highlighting the organization’s key initiatives like the 10,000 Wheelchairs Campaign, Food Rations Campaign, and the Water Well Project in Skardu.

She reaffirmed LADIESFUND’s mission to create a lasting, positive impact on women’s lives, not only in Pakistan but across the globe.