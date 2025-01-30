Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rain likely in upper districts

PESHAWAR – More rains with snowfall over the hills are likely in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night and Friday.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, more light rains with snowfall over the hills are likely at isolated places in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Battagram, Shangla, Buner and Swat on Thursday night and Friday. Very cold weather is expected in upper districts. Cold and dry weather is expected in Peshawar and elsewhere in the province.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08-10°C on Friday and 09-11°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. However, light rain/light snowfall occurred in upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Upper Dir 11, Kalam, Mirkhani 03, Kakul 02, Saidu Sharif, Mardan 01

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 04, Malam Jabba 01

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar and Malam Jabba was recorded at -03°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 40 per cent.