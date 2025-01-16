Honda City Token Tax, Withholding Tax in Pakistan 2025 Update

KARACHI – Token tax and withholding taxes need to be paid by car owners government for using vehicles on public roads as these taxes, levied by provincial governments, serve multiple purposes.

For vehicles with engine capacities up to 1000cc, a lifetime token tax of Rs15,000 is applicable. However, for the Honda City, which has an engine capacity of 1199cc for the 1.2L model, the monthly token tax is set at Rs1,800. Meanwhile, owners of the 1.5L variant will face a higher monthly token tax rate of Rs6,000.

Vehicle Lifetime Token Tax Monthly Token Tax Honda City 1.2L Rs 15,000 Rs 1,800 Honda City 1.5L Rs 15,000 Rs 6,000

Citizens in Punjab are reminded of the mandatory token tax for all vehicles, including the popular Honda City, payable to the Excise and Taxation Department of their respective regions. Non-payment of this tax could lead to legal issues for vehicle owners.

Honda City Withholding tax 2025

Models Tax for Filer Tax for Non-Filers Honda City 1.2LS MT Rs70,000 Rs210,000 Honda City 1.2LS CVT Rs70,000 Rs212,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs110,000 Rs328,000

