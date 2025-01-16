Honda City Token Tax, Withholding Tax in Pakistan 2025 Update

KARACHI – Token tax and withholding taxes need to be paid by car owners government for using vehicles on public roads as these taxes, levied by provincial governments, serve multiple purposes.
Honda City Token Tax 2025
For vehicles with engine capacities up to 1000cc, a lifetime token tax of Rs15,000 is applicable. However, for the Honda City, which has an engine capacity of 1199cc for the 1.2L model, the monthly token tax is set at Rs1,800. Meanwhile, owners of the 1.5L variant will face a higher monthly token tax rate of Rs6,000.
|Vehicle
|Lifetime Token Tax
|Monthly Token Tax
|Honda City 1.2L
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 1,800
|Honda City 1.5L
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 6,000
Citizens in Punjab are reminded of the mandatory token tax for all vehicles, including the popular Honda City, payable to the Excise and Taxation Department of their respective regions. Non-payment of this tax could lead to legal issues for vehicle owners.
Honda City Withholding tax 2025
|Models
|Tax for Filer
|Tax for Non-Filers
|Honda City 1.2LS MT
|Rs70,000
|Rs210,000
|Honda City 1.2LS CVT
|Rs70,000
|Rs212,000
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs110,000
|Rs328,000
The Excise Department in Punjab calculates token tax based on the engine capacity of vehicles. For vehicles with an engine capacity up to 1000cc, a lifetime token tax of Rs15,000 is levied. For Honda City owners, the monthly token tax is Rs1,800 for the 1.2L model (1199cc), while the 1.5L model faces a monthly token tax of Rs6,000.
Honda City 2025 Price Update
|Car Variant
|Price for Filer
|Price for Non-Filers
|Honda City 1.2LS MT
|Rs4,749,185
|Rs4,889,555
|Honda City 1.2LS CVT
|Rs4,789,785
|Rs4,931,355
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs5,578,380
|Rs5,797,140