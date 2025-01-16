AGL39.36▲ 0.65 (0.02%)AIRLINK200.9▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.15▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.88▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)DCL8.77▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.74▲ 4.16 (0.10%)DGKC102.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)FCCL34.09▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)FFL16.98▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC131.7▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL13.76▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.81▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.7▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF43.33▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP62.29▲ 0.26 (0.00%)OGDC218.75▼ -3.02 (-0.01%)PAEL41.54▼ -1.15 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.23 (0.03%)PPL187.12▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL42.06▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)PTC24.99▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL100.3▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)TELE9.11▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.79▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TPLP12.93▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET23.05▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)TRG68.35▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY32.66▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Honda City Token Tax, Withholding Tax in Pakistan 2025 Update

Honda City Token Tax Withholding Tax In Pakistan 2025 Update
KARACHI – Token tax and withholding taxes need to be paid by car owners government for using vehicles on public roads as these taxes, levied by provincial governments, serve multiple purposes.

Honda City Token Tax 2025

For vehicles with engine capacities up to 1000cc, a lifetime token tax of Rs15,000 is applicable. However, for the Honda City, which has an engine capacity of 1199cc for the 1.2L model, the monthly token tax is set at Rs1,800. Meanwhile, owners of the 1.5L variant will face a higher monthly token tax rate of Rs6,000.

Vehicle Lifetime Token Tax Monthly Token Tax
Honda City 1.2L Rs 15,000 Rs 1,800
Honda City 1.5L Rs 15,000 Rs 6,000

Citizens in Punjab are reminded of the mandatory token tax for all vehicles, including the popular Honda City, payable to the Excise and Taxation Department of their respective regions. Non-payment of this tax could lead to legal issues for vehicle owners.

Honda City Withholding tax 2025

Models Tax for Filer  Tax for Non-Filers
Honda City 1.2LS MT Rs70,000 Rs210,000
Honda City 1.2LS CVT Rs70,000 Rs212,000
Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs110,000 Rs328,000

Honda City 2025 Price Update

Car Variant Price for Filer Price for Non-Filers
Honda City 1.2LS MT Rs4,749,185 Rs4,889,555
Honda City 1.2LS CVT Rs4,789,785 Rs4,931,355
Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,578,380 Rs5,797,140

 

Honda City 1.5 CVT latest price in Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

