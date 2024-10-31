AGL38.11▲ 1.08 (0.03%)AIRLINK121.77▼ -0.45 (0.00%)BOP5.82▲ 0.29 (0.05%)CNERGY3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.36▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.73▲ 0.36 (0.01%)DGKC84.29▼ -1.41 (-0.02%)FCCL32.56▼ -0.15 (0.00%)FFBL65.53▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)FFL9.96▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)HUBC103.53▲ 0.24 (0.00%)HUMNL13.27▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM7.03▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.51▼ -0.73 (-0.02%)NBP60.25▼ -4.39 (-0.07%)OGDC172.13▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)PAEL24.56▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.72▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL141.53▼ -1.47 (-0.01%)PRL22.74▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)PTC14.64▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)SEARL64.54▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.13▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.63▼ -1.35 (-0.04%)TPLP7.26▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET14.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG51.5▲ 2.21 (0.04%)UNITY26.54▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.22▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Pakistanis Can Now Apply For Passport From Any City After New Changes
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens can now apply for passports from any city, as the requirement to submit applications based on their registered address has been removed under new changes under Passport Rules.

These change makes cumbersome application process smooth and more accessible , allowing people to apply wherever they are, which is expected to streamline processing and improve the overall experience.

New Passport Rules in Pakistan 2024

DGI&P announced major changes to its rules, offering relief to citizens seeking to get new passports. The new policy also ends requirement for applicants to provide an address on their national IDs, allowing individuals to apply for passports from any city across South Asian nation.

A circular detailing these changes has been dispatched to regional passport offices, marking a major shift in the application process.

Under the revised rules, citizens will no longer face restrictions based on their registered addresses, making it easier for them to get travel documents.

Major update for Pakistanis applying for Normal, Urgent Passports

The new tweaks come in response to citizens woes, who are facing challenges. Director General of Passports said the new policy aims to enhance accessibility and streamline the passport acquisition experience for all applicants.

Citizens can now look forward to a smoother process when applying for passports, eliminating previous hurdles and fostering greater convenience in fulfilling their travel needs.

Web Desk (Lahore)

