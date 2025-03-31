Uae 60 Day Visit Visa Fee Update For April 2025

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) grants an entry visa for a single visit for a period of 60 days for the purpose of tourism to foreign nationals.

For the visa, the applicant requires the sponsor or host in UAE, which should be one of the establishments working in the field of tourism.

The visa is issued after the sponsor/host pays the prescribed fee and financial security deposit.

UAE Visit Visa Requirements

One personal photo.

Copy of the passport.

Identity card for the country of origin for some nationalities (Iraq – Pakistan – Iran – Afghanistan).

Medical insurance valid in UAE.

A travel ticket to continue his journey or a ticket to leave UAE.

UAE Visit Visa Fee Update

As of March 2025, the latest fee for 60-day visa stands at AED 300.

– In addition to value added tax (5%).

– Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside UAE):

Knowledge dirham: AED 10.

Innovation Dirham: AED 10.

Fee inside UAE: 500 dirhams.

Note: Total amount may vary. The visa may increase or decrease depending on the circumstances surrounding the sponsored person or any other reasons that may require the same.