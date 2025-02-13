AGL57.13▲ 0.22 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.03▼ -1.98 (-0.01%)BOP11.86▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DCL8.67▲ 0.19 (0.02%)DFML54.5▲ 4.46 (0.09%)DGKC108.08▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)FCCL37.79▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)FFL15.24▲ 0.57 (0.04%)HUBC130.15▼ -0.53 (0.00%)HUMNL13.61▲ 0.21 (0.02%)KEL4.35▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.17▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF45.68▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)NBP74.92▲ 1.13 (0.02%)OGDC206.43▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL40.31▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.03▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL178.84▼ -4.89 (-0.03%)PRL36.36▲ 0.88 (0.02%)PTC24.39▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)SEARL103.16▼ -0.22 (0.00%)TELE8.38▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TPLP12.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.18▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG67.33▼ -0.25 (0.00%)UNITY29.83▼ -0.02 (0.00%)WTL1.57▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

UAE is offering 10-Year Visa; Guide for Pakistanis to apply in 2025

Uae Is Offering 10 Year Visa Guide For Pakistanis To Apply In 2025
Despite tightening immigration rules, United Arab Emirates UAE is offering the opportunity to stay for 10 years in the Gulf nation. With the new BlueVisa program, the country is welcoming top talent in sustainability, conservation, and green tech.

The latest initiative is best for those passionate about making a lasting impact on environment while living in the Middle East that’s investing heavily in renewable energy and innovative eco-solutions. If you are looking to shape future of sustainability, you can have 10-year-stay in with a community of like-minded professionals.

UAE Blue Visa

The Gulf nation rolled out first phase of Blue Visa program, offering extended stay to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to environmental sustainability and protection. Announced at World Governments Summit 2025, the initiative will initially grant the Blue Visa to 20 leading figures in the sustainability sector.

The program is part of UAE’s broader environmental initiatives for 2024, marking Year of Sustainability. It is designed for individuals from various fields including international organizations, global companies, NGOs, and distinguished environmental activists and researchers.

Residents, and UAE nationals advocating for environmental causes are eligible for the visa, which complements the country’s previous residency programs, such as the Golden and Green Visas.

Minimum bank statement requirement for Pakistanis to get UAE visit visa

How to Apply

To apply for UAE Blue Visa, one must submit their applications through Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP).

Candidates can also be made by relevant government bodies in sustainability sectors, and first phase of process involves obtaining electronic approval from the ICP, with applications being available on their website and mobile app.

The launch of Blue Visa builds on UAE’s commitment to fostering environmental innovation and leadership, offering long-term residency to those who make significant global contributions to sustainability.

Update on UAE 30-day visa fee, requirements for December 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

