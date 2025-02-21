New Visa Rules for Pakistanis as UAE Embassy updates Bank Statement, Visa fee in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis seeking United Arba Emirates UAE visas need to see new fee structures and bank statement requirements.

As Pakistanis are facing hard times getting UAE visas – especially those looking for blue collar jobs, and now UAE officials shared revised guidelines about required documents and application process.

UAE Visa Fee for Pakistanis 2025

As per the new announcement, the visa processing fee for all applicants is set at $69 per person, which is around Rs19,000. For all visa categories, including visit, tourist, and family visas, applications must be completed online by the applicant.

After submission, applicants will receive a notification regarding their appointment at the embassy or visa center, it said.

Under new guidelines, passengers need to show bank statement for last 6 months, with a minimum balance of $5,000 – which is around Rs1.40 million.

Visa Application Proof

Applicants must provide a copy of their visa application form.

Accommodation Proof

Applicants must submit proof of accommodation, such as a hotel reservation, home lease, or a document verifying residence with family or friends.

Air Ticket & Original ID

Those looking to get Visa need to have confirmed return flight ticket, and must show original National Identity Card (NIC) along with passport.

UAE Visa Guidelines for Children

Age Requirements Children under 5 years No need to visit visa center. A passport-size photo with white white BG Children aged 6 to 15 years No photo is required, as one will be taken at the visa center. Children aged 15 years and above Must visit the visa center to complete the visa process, like adults.

The new Visa guidelines aims to streamline the visa application process and ensure that Pakistani applicants are well-prepared for their UAE visa applications.