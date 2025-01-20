90-day UAE visa without sponsor: Here’s all you need to know

DUBAI – Foreign residents, including Pakistanis, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are now allowed to get a visit visa of up to 90 days for their relatives or friends without a local sponsor or guarantor.

The initiative basically aims at reunification of families and friends by making the process for obtaining the visit visa easier.

The UAE offers single or multiple entry Friend or Relative Visa to the applicants with the duration of stay ranges from 30 to 90 days. However, they can apply for extension in stay during the stay.

Who Can Apply For UAE Visa?

The visa can be obtained by residents for the close relatives such as parents, children, siblings, or spouse. However, the applicant is required to present proof of the relationship, such as marriage or birth certificates.

The visa can also be applied for friends by presenting the valid reason for the visit.

Where to Apply?

Residents, including Pakistanis, can avail the service by logging in with their digital identity to the authority’s website or mobile app.

After logging in, they need to select the desired visa type and duration before submitting the application.

Required Documents

A valid passport (minimum six months validity).

Two recent passport-sized photographs.

Supporting financial documentation.

Employment or business-related proof (e.g., salary certificate, partnership contract, or business license).

Visa fees and Medical Insurance

The fee for 30-day visa stands at AED 300 while it is AED 500 for 60-day visa: AED 500 (Rs37,925) and AED 700 for 90-day visa.

The applicant will also deposit AED 2,000 in wake of financial security, which is refundable amount. A medical insurance ranges between AED 40 and AED 90 depending on duration of stay.