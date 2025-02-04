Latest Update on UAE Visa for Pakistanis in 2025: Here’s new changes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis continue to face unexplained rejections of UAE visa applications, despite having complete documents, and a clean travel history as Abu Dhabi tightened rules over new passengers coming from South Asian nations.

Amid back-to-back travel woes, Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates UAE Faisal Tirmizi highlighted a significant shift in UAE’s job market, which is moving away from unskilled labor and increasingly favoring skilled professionals.

The ambassador told Gulf media, urging Pakistan to prioritize training in high-demand sectors such as tech, banking, AI, healthcare, and aviation, to meet the evolving needs of the UAE workforce. He called for highly skilled workers to earn more than unskilled laborers, underlining the economic benefits of investing in professional training, pointing out the growing global demand for healthcare professionals, particularly nurses and physiotherapists, urging Pakistan to enhance its nursing education programs to meet international standards.

UAE Visa For Pakistanis 2025

He also shared positive news regarding remittances from Gulf nation, which surged by 53pc in last six months, reaching $4.5 billion. He anticipates that this figure could exceed $9 billion by the end of the fiscal year, providing a significant boost to Pakistan’s economy.

UAE Visa Fees

United Arab Emirates has updated its requirements and fees for a 30-day tourist visa for Pakistanis, effective January 2025. The visa process for applicants includes submitting a personal photo, a copy of the passport, and, for certain nationalities like Pakistan, an identity card. Additionally, medical insurance valid in the UAE, a travel ticket for continuing the journey or leaving the UAE, and accommodation details or a hotel reservation are required.

In terms of fees, the cost for a 30-day visit visa for Pakistanis stands at AED 200, with an additional 5% value-added tax. For those sponsored by someone already in the UAE, additional charges apply. These include AED 10 for Knowledge Dirham, AED 10 for Innovation Dirham, and a further fee of 500 dirhams if the sponsored individual is already inside the UAE.

The total fee may vary based on the circumstances of the sponsored person or any other factors that influence the visa application process. It’s important to note that this fee structure also applies to nationals from other countries, not just Pakistanis.

Visa applicants are advised to ensure they meet all the requirements and be prepared for any additional charges that may arise during the application process.