Pakistani investigators head to Morocco after boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD – An investigation team formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Morocco on Saturday to probe the boat tragedy that claimed 50 lives, including 44 Pakistani nationals.

A boat carrying illegal immigrants heading to Spain via the West African route met with an accident near Morocco two days ago, resulting in the deaths of 50 people, including 44 Pakistanis.

Moroccan authorities stated that 36 individuals were rescued from the boat, which had departed from Mauritania on January 2 with 86 immigrants aboard, including 66 Pakistanis.

Following the fatal accident, the Pakistani government has decided to conduct a high-level investigation into it.

Additional Secretary of the Interior, Salman Chaudhry, has been named as head the team, which also includes FIA Punjab’s Additional Director Munir Masood Marth, along with one officer each from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The investigative team will stay in Morocco for three to four days and will work on identifying the Pakistani victims of the boat accident.

The team will meet with the survivors of the boat accident and will investigate reports of torture and killings of Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, the FIA has filed three cases against those involved in the illegal trafficking of migrants.