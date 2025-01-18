Pakistan to start ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup campaign today

JOHOR – Komal Khan-led Pakistan team will take on United States of America (USA) in the first of three Group B matches as they start their ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday (today) at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor, Malaysia.

Pakistan will face England on 20 January and Ireland on 22 January at the same venue.

At the end of the group stage, three teams from each of the four groups A, B, C and D will progress to the Super Six stage.

The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on 24 January.

Teams which progress to the Super Six stage will play two matches each and will carry forward their wins, points and Net Run-rate (NRR) which is secured against their fellow Super Six qualifying teams.

The top two sides from each of the Super Six groups will advance to 31 January semi-finals, while the final will take place on 2 February.

Pakistan warmed up for the mega event by facing Nigeria and Australia on 13 and 15 January, respectively at Bayuemas Oval. Komal’s outfit beat Nigeria by 11 runs at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval and then lost to Australia 54 runs (DLS method) at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Pakistan team reached Malaysia on Saturday, 11 January following the conclusion of a nine-day intensive training session at Karachi’s Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre.

The players trained and played scenario matches in the camp under the supervision of head coach and former Test cricketer Mohsin Kamal and his team of coaches involving Muhammad Hanif Malik and former Pakistan Women’s international Nahida Khan.

Komal Khan, Pakistan’s Women’s U19 captain: “Our group has been together for some time now, which has added to the hunger and passion of leaving a mark at the big stage and likewise we have worked really hard on our game in the last couple of weeks.

“I feel the ultimate target will be to bring our best to the middle when we face USA, England and Ireland in our group matches and then look to convert the results in our favour.

“We have got the variety and talent in our bowling and batting departments and with the training and warm-ups done, the prospect of three highly competitive matches in the next five days makes us all excited to perform.”

Squad:

Komal Khan (captain) (wicketkeeper batter) (Lahore), Zoofishan Ayyaz (vice-captain) (Wah Cantt), Aleesa Mukhtiar (Muzaffargarh), Areesha Ansari (Kasur), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Memoona Khalid (Lahore), Minahil (Faisalabad), Quratulain (Sialkot), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Shahar Bano (Lodhran), Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad) and Wasifa Hussain (Karachi)

Non-travelling reserves:

Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Manahil Javed (Lahore), Rozina Akram (Islamabad) and Sania Rasheed (Rawalpindi)

Player support personnel:

Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (assistant coach), Nahida Khan (fielding coach), Muhammad Asfand Yar Khan (strength and conditioning coach), Dr Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst), Dr Muhammad Khurram Sarwar (team Doctor), Hina Munawar (manager) and Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media manager)

Pakistan fixtures (All matches at JCA Oval, Johor; Start time 11.30am PKT for all three matches):

vs USA – 18 January

vs England – 20 January

vs Ireland – 22 January