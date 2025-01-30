AGL51.19▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK191.84▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.67▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML49.51▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)DGKC105.57▲ 0.99 (0.01%)FCCL37.86▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.76▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC130.17▲ 3.1 (0.02%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.29▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP64.4▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC206.87▲ 3.63 (0.02%)PAEL40.55▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.07▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL178.56▲ 4.31 (0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 1.01 (0.03%)PTC24.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.6▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TOMCL33.98▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP12.37▲ 0.59 (0.05%)TREET21.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.01▲ 1.13 (0.02%)UNITY31.51▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.7▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Pakistan women cricketers’ camp to begin on February 2

Pakistan Womens Camp To Begin On February 2
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 27-day training camp for the Pakistan women cricketers in Multan to prepare for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025.

The camp will begin on Sunday, 2 February at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, while the players and support staff will assemble on Saturday.

A total of 31 players, including PCB’s 16 centrally contracted women cricketers, have been invited to the training camp, which involves regular sessions on fitness training, skill enhancement and seven 50-over practice matches throughout the month of February.

The players will use the high-quality facilities available at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre, while the matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Head coach of Pakistan Women’s team and former Test cricketer Mohammad Wasim, who took up the role in July 2024, will lead the camp.

Pakistan will feature in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers along with Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies. The finalists of the tournament will join the top six teams of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 for the eight-team ICC Women’s World Cup.

Players invited to the camp:

Batters – Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jebeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Sidra Amin.

Wicketkeepers – Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi and Sidra Nawaz

All-rounders – Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Tuba Hassan

Spinners – Ghulam Fatima, Mahnoor Aftab, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tania Saeed, and Umm-e-Hani

Pacers – Diana Baig, Fatima Khan, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz

Staff Report

