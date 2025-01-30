AGL51.19▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK191.84▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.67▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML49.51▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)DGKC105.57▲ 0.99 (0.01%)FCCL37.86▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.76▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC130.17▲ 3.1 (0.02%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.29▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP64.4▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC206.87▲ 3.63 (0.02%)PAEL40.55▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.07▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL178.56▲ 4.31 (0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 1.01 (0.03%)PTC24.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.6▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TOMCL33.98▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP12.37▲ 0.59 (0.05%)TREET21.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.01▲ 1.13 (0.02%)UNITY31.51▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.7▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Pakistan, EU discuss expanding collaboration on Human Rights, Political Cooperation

Pakistan Eu Discuss Expanding Collaboration On Human Rights Political Cooperation
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the protection of fundamental rights, emphasizing Islamabad’s efforts to enhance human rights legislation.

Deputy premier met EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Ambassador Olaf Skoog, in federal capital Islamabad, where Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening its human rights framework.

He also underscored importance of ongoing Pakistan-EU dialogue on human rights, stressing its significance for bilateral relations. He also highlighted the expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the EU in political and economic spheres and expressed appreciation for the EU’s continued support of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

Ambassador Skoog positively assessed the growing relationship between the two, commending the strengthening of the collaborative partnership across various sectors.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pakistan Railways announces new ticket refund policy [Check Full Details]

  • Pakistan

American woman, who traveled to Pakistan for love, receives marriage proposal

  • Featured, Pakistan

Minimum bank statement required for France Schengen visa from Pakistan in 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Major among two martyred, six terrorists killed in Waziristan operation

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer