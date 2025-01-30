Pakistan, EU discuss expanding collaboration on Human Rights, Political Cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the protection of fundamental rights, emphasizing Islamabad’s efforts to enhance human rights legislation.

Deputy premier met EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Ambassador Olaf Skoog, in federal capital Islamabad, where Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening its human rights framework.

He also underscored importance of ongoing Pakistan-EU dialogue on human rights, stressing its significance for bilateral relations. He also highlighted the expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the EU in political and economic spheres and expressed appreciation for the EU’s continued support of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

Ambassador Skoog positively assessed the growing relationship between the two, commending the strengthening of the collaborative partnership across various sectors.