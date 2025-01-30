AGL51.19▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK191.84▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.67▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML49.51▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)DGKC105.57▲ 0.99 (0.01%)FCCL37.86▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.76▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC130.17▲ 3.1 (0.02%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.29▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP64.4▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC206.87▲ 3.63 (0.02%)PAEL40.55▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.07▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL178.56▲ 4.31 (0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 1.01 (0.03%)PTC24.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.6▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TOMCL33.98▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP12.37▲ 0.59 (0.05%)TREET21.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.01▲ 1.13 (0.02%)UNITY31.51▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.7▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

SBP’s monetary policy stance paves way for macroeconomic stability

MULTAN – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad has claimed that monetary policy stance has helped restoring macroeconomic stability.

Speaking at an event at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, he highlighted recent policy initiatives taken to enhance ease of doing business; including export and import facilitation, dividend repatriation, and support for freelancers and IT exporters, as well as strengthening the digital ecosystem.

Jameel Ahmad said that SME financing rose from Rs543 billion in December 2023 to Rs638 billion in December 2024, while agriculture credit disbursement increased by 14.5% year-on-year, reaching Rs1,266 billion in the first half of FY25.

He lauded the role of the MCCI and called on the business community to invest in future technologies and explore non-traditional markets to diversify the overall exports.

Staff Report

