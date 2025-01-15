Punjab all set to regulate keeping of lions, other big cats

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved a four-point agenda of the Forest Department, including the inclusion of ‘big cats’ in Schedule II of the Wildlife Act of 1974.

The cabinet has regulated the keeping of five species of big cats – lions, cheetahs, tigers, pumas, and jaguars – for the first time under the law.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that there had been no legislation for the past 70 years regarding the keeping of these animals, leading to their presence in homes.

A strict ban has been imposed on displaying these animals on TikTok or other social media platforms. Violators will face legal action.

The Wildlife Department will now issue a possession license for these animals, with a fee of Rs50,000 per animal. Minimum standards have been established for keeping them, and they must be housed outside city limits. Owners will be given time to relocate these animals; failure to comply will result in legal action and FIRs.

Under the amended Punjab Forest Transit Rules 2024, checkpoints will be set up at key locations, and the transportation of forest products between sunset and sunrise has been declared illegal. Forest officers have been empowered to shut down depots and impose fines for violations.

New Forest Depot Rules 2024 mandate that the establishment of depots requires approval from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), and depot owners must renew their annual registrations. The establishment of sawmills or coal kilns within five miles of forest boundaries has been prohibited.

A special squad will be formed to ensure the implementation of the new regulations, replacing the outdated Forest Depot Rules of 2013.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that these reforms align with CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environment-friendly vision. The new rules aim to prevent illegal transportation of forest products, promote transparency, and protect forest resources. She said that the prohibition of transportation after sunset is a significant step toward long-term environmental protection.

She said that empowering the DFOs will ensure compliance with the new laws, and shortcomings in the previous regulations have been addressed.