Pakistan unveil Playing XI for first Test against West Indies

MULTAN – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the playing XI for the first Test against West Indies scheduled to begin at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 17.

Consistent performer in first-class cricket Muhammad Huraira will make his Test debut. The debutant will open the innings along with skipper Shan Masood.

After opening the innings in the last Test against South Africa due to ankle injury of Saim Ayub, Babar Azam will return to his original one-down position.

Kamran Ghulam, vice-captain Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha will form the middle order.

The home side has opted a spin-heavy bowling attack for the Multan Test. Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed will form the spin-attack while Khurram Shahzad will be the sole pacer in the lineup.

Playing XI:

Shan Masood (capt), Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad

Complete schedule of Tests:

First Test: January 17-21

Second Test: January 25-29