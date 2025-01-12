AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Pakistan Shaheens vs West Indies warm-up match ends in draw

ISLAMABAD – The three-day warm-up match between Pakistan Shaheens and West Indies ended in a draw after the hosts scored 128-2 at the Islamabad Club Ground on Sunday.

West Indies Test squad will now travel to Multan on Monday, where the first of the two Tests begins on Friday, 17 January.

Opening batter Mohammad Huraira, who is also part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the West Indies series, again showcased his batting skills with a run-a-ball 80.

Huraira backed up his 73-ball 74 from yesterday with the second innings half-century, which also included an 82-run opening partnership with Omair Bin Yousuf (25) and a 37-run second-wicket stand with Saad Khan (19 not out)

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Shaheens had declared their first innings on their overnight score of 212-9, conceding a 134-run lead. West Indies batted for 40 overs in their second innings scoring 177-5 before the declaration call came, setting the Shaheens a 312-run target.

After West Indies slipped to 25-3 and 73-5 in their second innings, Alick Athanaze (58 not out) and Tevin Imlach (57 not out) stitched an unbeaten 104-run stand for the sixth wicket.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Musa Khan returned figures of 2-5 in five overs, while Ali Raza also picked up two wickets for 32 runs in eight overs, including dismissing Amir Jangoo for a golden duck.

Staff Report

