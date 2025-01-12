Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; fog, frost expected

ISLAMABAD – Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Sunday night and the following two days.

Extremely cold weather is expected in hilly areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan and very cold in hilly areas on Sunday night and the next two days.

Moderate to dense fog is expected in upper Sindh and most parts of Punjab during morning/night hours. Frost is likely at a few places in the upper parts during morning hours.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Monday and 00-02°C on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and extremely cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rain occurred in eastern/northeastern Punjab. Moderate to dense fog occurred in most parts of Punjab.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Okara 12, Narowal 11, Sahiwal 07, Bahawalnagar, Kasur 03, Sialkot Airport 02

Leh, Astore, Gupis and Skardu remained the coldest places in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 10°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Kalam, Bagrote and Gilgit was recorded at -06°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 33 per cent.