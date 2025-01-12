Punjab set to provide 10,000 tractors, 2,000 super seeders to farmers

LAHORE – The Punjab government will provide 10,000 tractors to farmers at subsidized rates by February 28.

Chairing a progress review meeting, senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that the government will also provide 2,000 super seeders to farmers by March. This was the sixth meeting held to evaluate the progress of the Annual Development Program (ADP) over the past six months.

Progress on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives was reviewed, and it was decided to expedite and expand the scheme for providing free solar energy to citizens. It was also decided to shift government buildings to solar energy and complete the renewable energy project by June.

It was decided to launch a program to restore and develop citrus fruits like oranges and kinnow and establish exemplary agricultural markets.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized providing farmers with facilities to boost production and exports. An additional PKR 6 billion has been allocated for promoting solar energy. The establishment of a fund for electricity generation from waste is to be completed by March.

Progress on solar energy projects for the Punjab Assembly, the Institute of Cardiology, and other departments was also reviewed. Over 5,000 farmers have already received the Chief Minister Kisan Card. Preparations for the Kharif crop are complete, and a decision has been made to conduct agricultural research through universities to bring innovation to the sector.

Chief Minister has set a deadline of March to complete the “Garments Cities” project. The CM also directed the acquisition of land for a 300-acre Industrial and Technology Park in Narowal and the preparation of a feasibility study for a technology university in Kasur.

Plans for doubling biogas production and setting up fertilizer plants have been finalized. It was decided to establish monitoring systems in each division to teach modern farming techniques to farmers. The recruitment process for agricultural inspectors has also been expedited.