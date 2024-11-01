Honda CD 70 2025 latest price update for November 2024

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 leads the sale chart in Pakistan despite presence of several competitor vehicles in the market due to its reliability, fuel efficiency and affordability.

Earlier this year, Atlas Honda unveiled its CD 70 2025 model with a new sticker design for fuel tank and side covers. However, no major change was made in its structure.

The two-wheeler boasts 72cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine, which is known for its fuel efficiency and durability. It provides adequate power for urban commuting and short trips.

It’s considered an affordable motorcycle option in Pakistan, both in terms of initial purchase price and ongoing maintenance costs. This affordability factor contributes significantly to its popularity among a wide range of riders.

Honda CD 70 holds strong resale value in Pakistan due to its reliability and fuel efficiency.

The motorcycle is available in two colours Red and Black with red colour having higher demand in the local market.

The price of Honda CD 70 stands at Rs157,900 in local market without any change, as of November 2024.