AGL37.62▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)AIRLINK122▲ 0.23 (0.00%)BOP5.72▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL8.32▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML40.72▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DGKC84.6▲ 0.31 (0.00%)FCCL33.25▲ 0.69 (0.02%)FFBL65.5▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL9.92▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC103.79▲ 0.26 (0.00%)HUMNL13.23▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM7.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF37.7▲ 0.19 (0.01%)NBP59.86▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC175.19▲ 3.06 (0.02%)PAEL24.85▲ 0.29 (0.01%)PIBTL5.73▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PPL145.97▲ 4.44 (0.03%)PRL22.77▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC14.97▲ 0.33 (0.02%)SEARL65.14▲ 0.6 (0.01%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.65▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET13.95▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.4▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Qaumi Bachat Bank profit on Rs100,000 Defence Savings Certificates from Nov 2024

Qaumi Bachat Bank New Profit Rate For Defence Savings Certificates From October 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government introduced the Defence Savings Certificates (DSCs) scheme decades ago with an aim to help long term investors cater their financial needs.

The Qaumi Bachat Bank or National Savings offers up to 10 years maturity plan so investors can enjoy maximum benefit or profit on their savings.

With effect from October 2024, the National Savings or Qaumi Bachat Bank has announced new profit rate for Defence Savings Certificates.

Who Can Invest in DSCs?

Both Pakistani nationals and overseas Pakistanis can invest in the Defence Savings Certificates. These certificates have a maturity period of 10 years and come in denominations of Rs.500, Rs.1,000, Rs.5,000, Rs.10,000, Rs.50,000, Rs.100,000, Rs.500,000, and Rs.1,000,000.

Defence Savings Certificates Profit from November 2024

From November 2024, the profit rate for Defence Savings Certificates has been fixed at to 12.51 percent as previously it stood at 13.57% in Pakistan. Following are the profits on completion of every year until 10 years maturity on investment of 100,000:

First Year                                  Rs108,000

Second Year                             Rs117,000

Third Year                                Rs127,000

Fourth Year                              Rs140,000

Fifth Year                                  Rs156,000

Sixth Year                                 Rs177,000

Seventh Year                            Rs203,000

Eighth Year                               Rs235,000

Ninth Year                                Rs275,000

Tenth Year                                Rs325,000

Tax/Zakat Deduction

The taxes and Zakat are deducted on the profits in line with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The withholding tax for filers has been fixed at 15 percent while it is 30 percent for non-fielders.

 

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Biometric machines to be installed at all countrywide airports for security

  • Pakistan

Sindh to crackdown on fake number plates, vehicles’ tinted windows

  • Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2025 latest price update for November 2024

  • Pakistan

Pakistan Post abolishes 1,511 more positions under right-sizing policy

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer