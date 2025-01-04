Pakistan increases surveillance as China faces new virus Human Metapneumovirus

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has increased surveillance at airports to avoid any potential threats regarding spread of a new virus after outbreak in China.

Reports said authorities in Pakistan have started closely monitoring the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has infected a large number of people in China.

The National Institute of Health said test kits are available for diagnosing the HMPV virus, adding that no any case of this disease has surfaced in Pakistan.

However, the Border Health Services staff sends samples of every sick or suspected individual arriving in Pakistan to federal and provincial labs for testing to detect the presence of the virus.

The National Institute of Health in Islamabad will raise the issue of the HMPV virus with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), and a meeting may be convened on Tuesday for further discussion.

After five years of the coronavirus epidemic, China is now facing rising number of cases of the new virus, concerning the local authorities, as well foreign countries.

What is Human Metapneumovirus Virus Spreading in China?

HMPV causes flu-like symptoms in patients and it hit the the upper respiratory system. Chinese authorities said the infection is more common in winter season, adding that there is no need to panic.

HMPV Symptoms

HMPV symptoms are similar to flu or common cold and it can spread for one person to another through personal contract, couth and sneezing. Following are the common symptoms of the viral infection

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Shortness of breath