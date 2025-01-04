Pta Adds Temporary Bandwidth To Address Submarine Cable Fault

ISLAMABAD – The temporary bandwidth has been added to the system due to a fault in the submarine cable, said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday.

The PTA said a fault occurred in the AAE-1 submarine cable system on January 2.

In order to address the issue, the temporary bandwidth was arranged and integrated into the system.

The statement clarified that there is currently no degradation in internet services across the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Huawei Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in IT and Telecom sectors. The agreement focuses on capacity building, technology innovation, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion.

From Huawei side, Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan, Ahmed Bilal Masud signed the MoU while Director General (DG) Cyber Vigilance Division (CVD) Muhammad Mukarram Khan signed the document representing the PTA.

The partnership aims to drive advancements in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT while promoting secure digital infrastructure and bridging the digital divide. Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman who witnessed the MoU signing remarked, “This MoU represents a significant step in Pakistan’s digital transformation, enabling enhanced infrastructure and fostering innovation for sustainable growth.”

Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud highlighted on the occasion that Huawei remained committed to empowering Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and advancing its technological capabilities.

This collaboration aligns with Pakistan’s vision of a digitally empowered economy, fostering technological excellence and equitable access to IT services nationwide.