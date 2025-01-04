AGL37.78▲ 0.28 (0.01%)AIRLINK217.98▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.93▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY7.55▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.11▼ -0.31 (-0.03%)DFML40.28▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)DGKC102.2▼ -4.56 (-0.04%)FCCL34.83▼ -2.24 (-0.06%)FFL19.32▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUBC131.09▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.56▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL5.18▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.36▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.63▼ -2.55 (-0.05%)NBP66▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC222.08▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)PAEL44.19▲ 0.69 (0.02%)PIBTL8.97▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL193.01▼ -5.23 (-0.03%)PRL43.17▲ 0.93 (0.02%)PTC26.63▼ -0.76 (-0.03%)SEARL107.08▼ -3 (-0.03%)TELE10.15▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)TOMCL35.86▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)TPLP14.51▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)TREET25.95▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)TRG67.28▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)UNITY33.59▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)WTL1.7▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)

PTA adds temporary bandwidth to address submarine cable fault

Pta Adds Temporary Bandwidth To Address Submarine Cable Fault
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The temporary bandwidth has been added to the system due to a fault in the submarine cable, said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday.

The PTA said a fault occurred in the AAE-1 submarine cable system on January 2.

In order to address the issue, the temporary bandwidth was arranged and integrated into the system.

The statement clarified that there is currently no degradation in internet services across the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Huawei Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in IT and Telecom sectors. The agreement focuses on capacity building, technology innovation, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion.

From Huawei side, Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan, Ahmed Bilal Masud signed the MoU while Director General (DG) Cyber Vigilance Division (CVD) Muhammad Mukarram Khan signed the document representing the PTA.

The partnership aims to drive advancements in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT while promoting secure digital infrastructure and bridging the digital divide. Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman who witnessed the MoU signing remarked, “This MoU represents a significant step in Pakistan’s digital transformation, enabling enhanced infrastructure and fostering innovation for sustainable growth.”

Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud highlighted on the occasion that Huawei remained committed to empowering Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and advancing its technological capabilities.

This collaboration aligns with Pakistan’s vision of a digitally empowered economy, fostering technological excellence and equitable access to IT services nationwide.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Technology

World’s number one YouTuber MrBeast engages with Thea

  • Technology

Elon Musk stirs in cryptocurrency world by changing his name

  • Technology

Complete list of phones that will not support WhatsApp in 2025 [Check Solution]

  • Technology

SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink Satellites tomorrow

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer