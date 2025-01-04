Pti Negotiation Team Could Not Get Permission To Meet Imran Khan At Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) negotiation team could not get permission to meet party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala jail, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that the committee was told to schedule the meeting for Sunday or Monday.

In the meantime, the PTI negotiation committee members departed for their home constituencies while former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser left for Swabi.

The sources said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is likely to hold a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan on Saturday (today).

On Friday, PTI negotiation committee held second meeting with government at the Parliament house. Both sides said that the meeting ended at a positive point.

Expressing his wonder over the fresh change in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s behaviour, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday raised doubts over the sincerity of Imran Khan-founded party in negotiations with the coalition government.

Terming it a “complete U-turn”, the defence minister asked: “I am repeatedly asking what happened to the person [PTI founder Imran Khan] who did not want to shake hands with us [is now desperately seeking dialogue with the government].”

Speaking to a news channel, the minister added: “I do not see sincerity in PTI [leadership].”

The minister reiterated that he was not against the negotiations but the ruling coalition should remain cautious.

Taking a jab at the former ruling party, he said: “Look at their desperation, PTI wants to hold talks with the establishment through us.”

Responding to a question, the minister said that the government would not compromise on nuclear and missile programmes.