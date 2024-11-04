Pakistan hosts 28th IAPTC Annual Conference in Milestone for Peacekeeping Training

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir inaugurated Centre for International Peace and Stability CIPS building at Historic Peacekeeping Conference.

In a statement, ISPR said 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC) started at Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) at NUST, marking significant milestone as it is hosted in Pakistan for the first time.

Top dignitaries, including Jean Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General for the Department of Peace Operations, as well as representatives from the United Nations and the Pakistani government attended the inauguration ceremony.

In his keynote address, General Munir underscored complex and evolving challenges facing global peace today. The top general pointed out that while numerous peacekeeping efforts are underway, the continued suffering of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians serves as a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

Lacroix praised Pakistan’s substantial contributions to UN Peacekeeping Operations and expressed appreciation for the country’s role in hosting this important conference.

The conference aims to bring together experts and practitioners in peacekeeping to discuss strategies and best practices for enhancing international cooperation in maintaining peace and security around the world.

Upon arrival, COAs was received by Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, HI (M), Inspector General of Training and Evaluation (IGT&E). This conference not only highlights Pakistan’s commitment to global peacekeeping efforts but also reinforces its position as a key player in international peace and security initiatives.