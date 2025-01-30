AGL51.19▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK191.84▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.67▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML49.51▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)DGKC105.57▲ 0.99 (0.01%)FCCL37.86▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.76▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC130.17▲ 3.1 (0.02%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.29▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP64.4▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC206.87▲ 3.63 (0.02%)PAEL40.55▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.07▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL178.56▲ 4.31 (0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 1.01 (0.03%)PTC24.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.6▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TOMCL33.98▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP12.37▲ 0.59 (0.05%)TREET21.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.01▲ 1.13 (0.02%)UNITY31.51▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.7▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Ghee, Cooking Oil prices to increase in Pakistan amid shipments delays

Ghee Cooking Oil Prices To Increase In Pakistan Amid Shipments Delays
ISLAMABAD – The price of cooking oil, and Ghee is expected to increase amid shortage of edibles due to delay in clearance of several shipments. The clearance process has been halted for the past week, leaving consignments stuck at ports and creating a significant backlog.

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) officials revealed that there is no available space at port terminals to unload the shipments, while ships carrying consignments remain queued at harbor.

The ongoing delays are also leading to increased damages and additional penalties, which could further escalate the cost of edible oil for consumers.

The error in customs software system also resulted in billions of rupees in losses. PVMA officials said if the issue is not resolved promptly, the country of 242 million could face severe shortage of essential cooking oils, further impacting both prices and availability in local market.

Cooking Oil Prices in Pakistan

As of January 2025, Habib Cooking Oil 5 Litre currently priced at Rs2700, while Mezan Canola 5 Litre Carton costs Rs2,750. Mezan Cooking Oil 1×5 Ltr Carton priced same at Rs. 2,760, while Sufi Canola Cooking Oil 5 Poly Bag costs Rs2,882.

Soya Supreme Cooking Oil Pouch 1×5 is available for Rs2900, while Assal Cooking Oil 5 kg Pouches is Rs2600, Other medium category brands cost around Rs2,549 for 5kg.

PSQCA devises mechanism to check food quality: Khalid

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

