Pakistan achieves major Space Milestone with Successful EO-1 Satellite Launch: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s new EO-1 Satellite is set to transform agriculture, disaster response, and resource management, in what is said to giant leap in its space exploration and technological capabilities.

In a statement, the army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said EO-1 satellite is a significant milestone in the nation’s space journey and is set to provide substantial benefits across various sectors, contributing to national development and strategic growth.

EO-1 satellite has been designed to support key areas including agriculture, urban development, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. In agriculture, the satellite will enable precision farming by closely monitoring crop conditions, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting national food security initiatives.

Urban planning will also benefit from the satellite’s capabilities, with its ability to track infrastructure development and manage the growth of cities, helping to mitigate urban sprawl.

In addition, the EO-1 satellite will serve a critical role in environmental monitoring, providing vital data on natural disasters such as floods, landslides, and earthquakes. It will also monitor deforestation, land erosion, and the impacts of climate change, including glacier recession.

Moreover, the satellite will support the exploration and management of Pakistan’s natural resources, including monitoring mineral deposits, oil and gas fields, and water resources across the country.

This breakthrough achievement aligns with Pakistan’s National Space Policy and sets the stage for leveraging advanced space technology to accelerate the nation’s development, economic growth, and global standing in space research.

The launch of EO-1 positions Pakistan at the forefront of technological innovation and establishes the country as a key player in the global space community.

Web Desk (Lahore)

