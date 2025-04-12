AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 12 April, 2025

KARACHI—Gold prices decreased again in Pakistan on Saturday, with per-tola rates decreasing by Rs 5,250 to Rs 335,550. 

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs335,550 PKR 3,421
Lahore Rs335,550 PKR 3,421
Islamabad Rs335,550 PKR 3,421
Peshawar Rs335,550 PKR 3,421
Quetta Rs335,550 PKR 3,421
Sialkot Rs335,550 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad Rs335,550 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad Rs335,550 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs335,550
Per 10Gram Gold Rs285,970
Per Gram Gold PKR 28,597

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Web Desk Staff

