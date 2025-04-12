Gold rate in Pakistan today, 12 April, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs 335,550 PKR 3,421 Lahore Rs 335,550 PKR 3,421 Islamabad Rs 335,550 PKR 3,421 Peshawar Rs 335,550 PKR 3,421 Quetta Rs 335,550 PKR 3,421 Sialkot Rs 335,550 PKR 3,421 Hyderabad Rs 335,550 PKR 3,421 Faisalabad Rs 335,550 PKR 3,421

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold Rs 335,550 Per 10Gram Gold Rs285,970 Per Gram Gold PKR 28,597

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.