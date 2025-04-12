Gold rate in Pakistan today, 12 April, 2025

KARACHI—Gold prices decreased again in Pakistan on Saturday, with per-tola rates decreasing by Rs 5,250 to Rs 335,550.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs335,550
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|Rs335,550
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|Rs335,550
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|Rs335,550
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|Rs335,550
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|Rs335,550
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|Rs335,550
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|Rs335,550
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs335,550
|Per 10Gram Gold
|Rs285,970
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 28,597
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800