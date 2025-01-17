Rizwan, Saud put Pakistan back on track after early losses

MULTAN – Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put Pakistan back on track after early loses on opening day of first Test against West Indies in Multan on Friday.

The duo hit fighting half-centuries to take the team score to 143-4 when the stumps were drawn.

Rizwan and Saud came together when Pakistan were reeling at 46-4 following early blows. They guided Pakistan to stumps unscathed with an unbeaten 97-run stand for the fifth wicket facing 169 balls.

Saud hit four boundaries during his 100-ball 56 not out after walking in to bat at 31-3 in the 10th over, registering his ninth Test fifty. Rizwan hit seven boundaries to bring up his 11th Test half-century and finished 51 not out off 80 balls at close of play.

Earlier in the day, bad weather delayed the start of play as the toss took place after the scheduled lunch interval.

Mohammad Huraira, who became Pakistan’s Test cap 258, opened the batting alongside skipper Shan Masood and fell for a 15-ball six to Jayden Seales in the sixth over. Two overs later, Shan was caught behind down the leg-side against left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Seales pinned Kamran Ghulam leg-before in the 10th over as the decision was upheld after the review. Babar Azam was Seales’ third prey of the day after he was caught behind with debutant Tevin Imlach taking his third catch of the day.