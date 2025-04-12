AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Weather update; heatwave likely to hit most parts of Sindh including Karachi today

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The heatwave is likely to hit Karachi and other most parts of Sindh from Saturday (today), the Pakistan Meteorological department predicted.

The heatwave is likely to continue in the coming days as the temperatures in most areas of Sindh can reach 46 to 48 degrees Celsius.

A spokesperson for the department said that southern Punjab and the plains of Sindh are expected to experience heatwave-like conditions.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to remain normal for the next 10 days, though temperatures could reach up to 38 degrees Celsius today. However, there is a risk of a heatwave in Karachi by the end of April.

Due to a shift in wind direction, a rise in temperature is expected in Karachi today.

According to weather analyst Jawad Memon, hot winds are blowing from the northwest, which could push the city’s maximum temperature up to 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

He added that due to high humidity, the temperature may feel like 39 to 41 degrees Celsius. However, the weather is expected to improve in the evening once sea breezes begin.

Heatwaves predicted in Pakistan next week

 

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

  • Pakistan

Three killed after mini-truck crushes motorcycle-rickshaw in Lahore

  • Pakistan

Schools timings changed in Punjab again amid heatwave alert

  • Immigration, Pakistan

150,000 Pakistanis to work in Belarus as PM Shehbaz concludes official tour

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer