PAK vs ENG: Pakistan’s 344 earns 77-Run lead as England stumble on Day 2

Pak Vs Eng Pakistans 344 Earns 77 Run Lead As England Stumble On Day 2
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan seized control of deciding third Test against England, posting 344 all out and establishing a 77-run lead. Saud Shakeel was the star of the day, crafting a determined 134 that anchored the innings despite an early collapse at 46-3.

Shakeel formed crucial partnerships, including an impressive 88-run stand with tailender Noman Ali, who contributed 45 runs. The Pakistani innings was bolstered by a late flurry from Sajid Khan, who finished unbeaten on 48, helping to frustrate the English bowlers.

After bowling out Pakistan, England faced immediate challenges, slipping to 24-3 by the time bad light halted play. Joe Root (5) and Harry Brook (3) will need to step up when play resumes on Saturday if England hopes to mount a successful chase.

The English bowlers, led by Rehan Ahmed’s 4-66, made early inroads, dismissing key players including captain Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan. However, Shakeel’s disciplined innings and the tail’s resistance ensured Pakistan built a substantial lead.

As England grapples with its top order’s struggles, Pakistan’s spinners will be crucial in maintaining their grip on the match. With Zak Crawley falling for the fourth time this series and Ollie Pope’s form waning, England faces a tough road ahead to bag the series.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

