AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

Chicken, Mutton, Beef Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 October 2024

Chicken Mutton Beef Rates In Pakistan Today 25 October 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Meat Stores and butcheries have reported fluctuating prices for meat and poultry in Lahore and other cities of Punjab amid lowering inflation in the country. As of October 25 goat meat – mutton – price moved up to Rs2400 per kilogram, making it a premium choice.

Beef remains a more economical option at Rs1000 per kilogram, appealing to budget-conscious shoppers. Meanwhile, chicken prices also show a lowered, with alive chickens priced at Rs398 per kilogram, while chicken meat is available for Rs577 per kilogram.

Chicken Meat Price Today

Meat  Price
Goat / Mutton Rs2400 per kg
Cow / Beef Rs1000 per kg
Broiler Chicken (Live) Rs398 per kg
Broiler Chicken (Meat) Rs577 per kg
Eggs Rs309 per dozen

Additionally, the price of farm-fresh eggs has reached Rs309 per dozen, in the poultry market of provincial capital.

Big increase in chicken meat price in Lahore, Punjab cities; Check New Rates

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

Direct flights from Lahore to Tashkent set to start soon; details inside

  • Business, Featured

Gold prices in Pakistan dip again – Check latest rates today

  • Business, Featured

PSX creates yet another record as KSE-100 surges past 90,000 mark

  • Business

CM Maryam project to train women for economic empowerment passed out

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer