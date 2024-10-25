Chicken, Mutton, Beef Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 October 2024

LAHORE – Meat Stores and butcheries have reported fluctuating prices for meat and poultry in Lahore and other cities of Punjab amid lowering inflation in the country. As of October 25 goat meat – mutton – price moved up to Rs2400 per kilogram, making it a premium choice.

Beef remains a more economical option at Rs1000 per kilogram, appealing to budget-conscious shoppers. Meanwhile, chicken prices also show a lowered, with alive chickens priced at Rs398 per kilogram, while chicken meat is available for Rs577 per kilogram.

Chicken Meat Price Today

Meat Price Goat / Mutton Rs2400 per kg Cow / Beef Rs1000 per kg Broiler Chicken (Live) Rs398 per kg Broiler Chicken (Meat) Rs577 per kg Eggs Rs309 per dozen

Additionally, the price of farm-fresh eggs has reached Rs309 per dozen, in the poultry market of provincial capital.