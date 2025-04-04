Islamabad, Pakistan weather; above-normal temperatures predicted in plains

ISLAMABAD – Mainly hot and dry weather is predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is predicted in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Day temperatures are likely to remain 02°C to 04°C above normal levels in Sindh and South Punjab.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday and 34°C and 36°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday and 34°C and 36°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Hot weather prevailed in plain areas. Light rain/drizzle occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall: Dir, Kalam 01

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Maximum temperature in Turbat was recorded at 42°C, Lasbela and Chhor at 41°C, and Nokkundi at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 35 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24 per cent.