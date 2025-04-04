‘No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan,’ vows Pak Army Corps Commanders

RAWALPINDI – Top Commanders of Pakistan Army reaffirmed commitment to stability in terror-hit Balochistan’ in the 268th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

ISPR said the conference provided comprehensive briefing on the current geo-strategic landscape, national security challenges, and Pakistan’s evolving strategic response to various threats. A major focus was placed on combating terrorism in all its forms, with the forum reiterating its commitment to eradicating this menace at all costs, regardless of the challenges.

Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC)

Armed forces military leadership declared that no efforts will be spared to counter destabilizing forces, both domestic and foreign, seeking to undermine the region’s peace and prosperity. The forum affirmed that the people of Balochistan will remain supported in maintaining stability, with hostile elements and their supporters exposed and dealt with decisively.

The conference underscored the importance of the National Action Plan (NAP) and Vision Azm-e-Istehkam for ensuring a whole-of-nation approach to tackling national security threats. COAS General Munir specifically highlighted the role of District Coordination Committees in accelerating NAP implementation and ensuring inter-institutional cooperation across the country.

A significant part of the discussion focused on combating illicit economic activities linked to terrorism financing. COAS reiterated that the Pakistan Army would support law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in taking stringent legal action against such activities.

The forum also expressed deep concern over the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), emphasizing Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle. Additionally, the forum condemned Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), highlighting the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to bring global attention to ongoing abuses.

Pakistan’s support for Palestine was reaffirmed, with the forum strongly condemning the violations of human rights in Gaza and expressing continued diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Palestinian people.

In conclusion, COAS General Munir directed field commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, emphasizing the need for rigorous training to ensure combat preparedness and professional excellence.

The conference served as a powerful reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to national security, regional stability, and global solidarity on human rights issues.