CM Maryam visits PIC, inquires after patients

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and inquired after the patients.

During her visit to the Punjab Cardiology Institute, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz toured the emergency ward, where the executive director of PIC provided her with a detailed briefing on the revamping plan and other matters.

The CM reviewed the facilities provided in the PIC emergency block, visited patients receiving treatment, inquired about their well-being and asked patients and their attendants about the quality of care. She also checked on the situation at the reception counter.

Maryam Nawaz observed the system for the arrival of patients and the initiation of treatment in the triage area.

During this visit, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the air ambulance patient ward and met with Amjad Ali, a patient transferred from Bahawalpur via air ambulance. Heart patient Amjad Ali expressed his gratitude and offered prayers for the Chief Minister upon the launch of the air ambulance service.

In conversation with Amjad Ali, Maryam Nawaz stated that the air ambulance service is a right for the public, not a favor.

The Chief Minister instructed security personnel to strictly prevent interference in patient transport and ordered decisive action against corrupt elements causing inconvenience to the public.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the expedited completion of PIC-2 to alleviate patient congestion at the PIC.

Furthermore, she emphasized the need for immediate administrative improvements at PIC, stating that the public should not be left at the mercy of mafias.