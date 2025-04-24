AGL57.75▼ -3.94 (-0.06%)AIRLINK168.51▼ -9.65 (-0.05%)BOP9.79▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.99▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.89▼ -0.57 (-0.05%)DFML40.16▼ -2.72 (-0.06%)DGKC122.62▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)FCCL43.93▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)FFL15.52▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)HUBC137.97▼ -4.14 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.37▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)KEL4.24▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.56▼ -0.36 (-0.06%)MLCF64.79▼ -1.5 (-0.02%)NBP83.3▼ -2.56 (-0.03%)OGDC211.69▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL45.02▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.23▼ -0.54 (-0.06%)PPL166.4▼ -3.42 (-0.02%)PRL30.65▼ -2.53 (-0.08%)PTC21.2▼ -0.35 (-0.02%)SEARL90.47▼ -2.93 (-0.03%)TELE7.39▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL34.73▼ -1.68 (-0.05%)TPLP9.37▼ -0.48 (-0.05%)TREET19.87▼ -0.75 (-0.04%)TRG65▼ -1.98 (-0.03%)UNITY26.5▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Free 10,000 e-bikes for students in Punjab – Check eligibility, other details

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a new initiative under which 10,000 e-bikes will be distributed among students of certain category for free of cost.

The decision to provide modern two-wheelers to the students was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council chaired by Special Assistance to Chief Minister Iqbal Nasrullah.

The meeting was attended by were Senator Dr. Ghaus Muhammad Khan Niazi, MPA Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Parliamentary Secretary Zubair Ahmed, Punjab Assembly members and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Initial details suggest that the 10,000 e-bikes will be distributed among DESERVING students who qualify for Zakat. It appears that the students who are already registered with the Zakat and Ushr Council will be selected for the programme.

Further Details will be as soon as these are released by the government.

Distribution Schedule

It has been planned that 2,000 e-bikes will be distributed in the first phase. However, Nasrullah has not shared any fixed date for the distribution of the electric motorcycles.

He said the initiative is being launched in line with the instruction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, who has already launched laptop scheme, scholarship programe, bikes on installment and other projects for students.

Our Correspondent

