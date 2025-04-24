Etihad Town’s expansion to Sialkot: A testament to Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand

Etihad Town, long admired for its consistent quality, clear communication, and punctual execution, stands unchallenged as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand. From Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan, its track record of excellence has drawn the confidence of countless homeowners and investors.

Carrying this legacy forward, Etihad Town has launched a groundbreaking new project — Etihad Town Sialkot — aimed at transforming the region’s property market. Located on the strategic Sialkot Daska Road, a mere two-minute drive from the Motorway Interchange, the project boasts both accessibility and potential for high growth.

The event saw attendance by the brand’s top brass — Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and CEO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan — all of whom shared their vision for the project and reaffirmed the values that continue to shape the brand’s trusted name in real estate.

A major attraction of the event was the unveiling of the official TVC, starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Vasay Chaudhry. The presence of high-profile Strategic Sales Partners, Investors, and Clients from all over the country underscored the event’s impact.

With both residential and commercial plots on offer, Etihad Town Sialkot caters to a broad spectrum of investment needs. Development is already underway, staying true to the brand’s hallmark of timely delivery.

The project includes a flexible 3-year payment plan and zero hidden development fees — a reflection of Etihad Town’s ongoing dedication to transparency and trustworthiness. Full governmental approval ensures secure investment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan stated: “At Etihad Town, we’re not just building homes — we’re building lasting trust and thriving communities. With this Sialkot expansion, we bring the same excellence that defines our success in Lahore.”

As Sialkot emerges as a fast-developing urban hub, Etihad Town Sialkot stands as a timely and reliable investment, backed by the most trustworthy real estate brand in Pakistan.