AGL58.7▼ -2.99 (-0.05%)AIRLINK171▼ -7.16 (-0.04%)BOP9.89▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DCL9.97▼ -0.49 (-0.05%)DFML40.75▼ -2.13 (-0.05%)DGKC123.45▼ -1.74 (-0.01%)FCCL44.28▼ -1.49 (-0.03%)FFL15.56▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)HUBC139▼ -3.11 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.28▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM5.64▼ -0.28 (-0.05%)MLCF64.6▼ -1.69 (-0.03%)NBP84▼ -1.86 (-0.02%)OGDC213.54▼ -0.82 (0.00%)PAEL45.1▼ -0.8 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.33▼ -0.44 (-0.05%)PPL167.24▼ -2.58 (-0.02%)PRL30.82▼ -2.36 (-0.07%)PTC21.34▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL91▼ -2.4 (-0.03%)TELE7.46▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.12▼ -1.29 (-0.04%)TPLP9.45▼ -0.4 (-0.04%)TREET20.1▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)TRG65.15▼ -1.83 (-0.03%)UNITY26.58▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Etihad Town’s expansion to Sialkot: A testament to Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand

Etihad Towns Expansion To Sialkot A Testament To Pakistans Most Trustworthy Real Estate Brand
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Etihad Town, long admired for its consistent quality, clear communication, and punctual execution, stands unchallenged as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand. From Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan, its track record of excellence has drawn the confidence of countless homeowners and investors.

Carrying this legacy forward, Etihad Town has launched a groundbreaking new project — Etihad Town Sialkot — aimed at transforming the region’s property market. Located on the strategic Sialkot Daska Road, a mere two-minute drive from the Motorway Interchange, the project boasts both accessibility and potential for high growth.

The event saw attendance by the brand’s top brass — Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and CEO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan — all of whom shared their vision for the project and reaffirmed the values that continue to shape the brand’s trusted name in real estate.

Etihad Towns Expansion To Sialkot A Testament To Pakistans Most Trustworthy Real Estate Brand

A major attraction of the event was the unveiling of the official TVC, starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Vasay Chaudhry. The presence of high-profile Strategic Sales Partners, Investors, and Clients from all over the country underscored the event’s impact.

With both residential and commercial plots on offer, Etihad Town Sialkot caters to a broad spectrum of investment needs. Development is already underway, staying true to the brand’s hallmark of timely delivery.

The project includes a flexible 3-year payment plan and zero hidden development fees — a reflection of Etihad Town’s ongoing dedication to transparency and trustworthiness. Full governmental approval ensures secure investment opportunities.

Etihad Towns Expansion To Sialkot A Testament To Pakistans Most Trustworthy Real Estate Brand

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan stated: “At Etihad Town, we’re not just building homes — we’re building lasting trust and thriving communities. With this Sialkot expansion, we bring the same excellence that defines our success in Lahore.”

As Sialkot emerges as a fast-developing urban hub, Etihad Town Sialkot stands as a timely and reliable investment, backed by the most trustworthy real estate brand in Pakistan.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Business

Pakistan’s ‘Look Africa’ policy to forge closer economic ties with Zimbabwe: Ambassador Abu-Basutu

  • Business

Harvard University to host Pakistan Conference 2025 on April 27

  • Business, Featured

Unique School, Bata outlet among 123 sealed in Lahore

  • Business, Featured

Good News for Solar Consumers in Pakistan amid big cut in Installation cost

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer