NICOP urgent fee update for Pakistanis travelling to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain

KARACHI – Pakistani citizens who are planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain can obtain their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) from any nearby Nadra Registration Centre (NRC).

The Pakistan nationals must get their NICOP as they can enjoy various benefits by holding this identity document.

The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

NICOP Urgent Fee Update

The urgent category is suitable for those who want to get the NICOP within 12 days of submitting the application. NADRA charges higher fee for urgent category as compared to Normal.

As of January 2025, the urgent fee for NICOP for Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain stands at Rs8,300 in Pakistan.

The fee is also same for the countries fall in Zone B of NADRA.