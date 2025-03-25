Petrol Prices in Pakistan to be cut by Rs3 per litre from April 1; Check Expected Rates

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Pakistanis this Eidul Fitr as Petrol and diesel rates are slated to be cut from April 1, 2025, in light of a drop in global oil prices.

Ahead of this fortnight review, those familiar with development hinted at potential cut of around Rs3-3.50per litre for petrol and Rs3 per litre for diesel.

Finance Minister will make the final move as government eyes relief for masses on this festive occasion. The government also planned to revise fuel prices every fortnight, taking into account factors such as global market trends, exchange rates, and local tax adjustments.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products Current Price Expected Cut Expected Price Petrol 255.63 3.00 – 3.50 252.13 – 252.63 Diesel 258.64 3.00 255.64

If the price cuts are implemented, they will provide significant relief to consumers, who are grappling with economic challenges and rising costs. The reduction will likely ease the financial burden for many, especially in the context of inflationary pressures.

In global market, price of petrol moved down by $1.50 per barrel, from $7.24 to $5.84 per barrel. Diesel prices have also seen a reduction of $0.60 per barrel. This decrease in global oil prices is likely to have a positive impact on fuel prices in South Asian nation.

Petrol Prices March 2025

Earlier this month, prices of Petrol, and Diesel remain unchanged amid rumors that a significant price cut. Finance Division shared a notification as prices of petrol remains at Rs 255.63, diesel at Rs 258.64, kerosene at Rs 168.12, and light diesel at Rs 153.