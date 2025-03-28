AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Latest Mehndi Designs for Eid 2025

Mehndi Designs For Eid 2025
Eidul Fitr 2025 is almost here, and Pakistanis are embracing the tradition of Mehndi, as key part of celebrations during one of two major Islamic festivals. Love for mehndi is deeply rooted in Pakistani culture, as women of all age adorn their hands and feet with intricate designs.

Pakistan Mehndi Designs 2025

Latest Mehndi Designs For Eid 2025

This year, minimal designs are getting attention, as there’s a noticeable shift towards minimalist and elegant designs, with a rise in Indo-Arabic fusion styles blending intricate motifs with simpler patterns.

Top Mehndi Designs Trends

Latest Mehndi Designs For Eid 2025

The demand for henna artists has skyrocketed, with many professionals fully booked ahead of Eid. Artists are turning to handcrafted cones to ensure quality, and home-based services are becoming more popular due to long salon wait times.

Latest Mehndi Designs For Eid 2025

Latest Mehndi Designs For Eid 2025

Beyond its beauty, mehndi is also valued for its medicinal properties, known for its cooling effects and skin benefits. As Eid draws closer, Pakistanis continue to celebrate this beloved tradition, blending modern trends with cultural heritage.

Best Mehndi Designs for Eid 2024 in Pakistan; See pictures

Web Desk (Lahore)

