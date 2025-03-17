Petroleum minister vows to slash power rates for fostering economy

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik vowed on Sunday to slash the power rates for fostering economic growth in the country.

Expressing his thoughts, Malik stated: “The health centres in Punjab are being upgraded.

It is the government’s topmost priority to uplift the masses.

” “We are looking to provide best health facilities to the masses,” stated Malik.

He lavished his praise on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, “The premier had averted the risk of the country default.”

“The premier is making all-out efforts to steer the country towards prosperity,” he added.

He stated, “Today is the time, where all the political parties need to joint hands together for the sake of the country.”

Speaking about the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Malik said: “The negotiations with the IMF were happened on a positive note.”

“The state will provide all the resources to end the menace of terrorism,” he maintained.