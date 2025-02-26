Petrol prices in Pakistan may increase – Expected rates from March 1

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to be increased for first half of the upcoming month of March 2025 as the government is making efforts to boost revenue generation.

The government used to revise the petroleum prices on fortnightly basis with upcoming review scheduled for February 28.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) sends a summary to the government, recommending revision in petroleum prices in line with the international trends.

Reports said the government is expected to jack up the petrol prices by Rs4 per litre while the rate of high speed diesel and kerosene oil would be decreased by Rs1 per litre.

The new petrol prices will come into effect from March 1, 2025.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan

For February 2025, the petrol price stands at Rs256.13 per litre while the high speed diesel is being sold for Rs263.95/litre in Pakistan.

Expected Petrol Prices from March 1

As per the reports, the petrol price would be decreased by Rs4 per litre. It means the petrol prices are expected to be fixed at Rs260.13.

The diesel price is likely to drop by Rs1 to Rs262.95 per litre.