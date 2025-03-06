Exposing India’s spy network

ON 3 March 2016, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies achieved a pivotal success by capturing Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving officer of India’s RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), in Mashkel, Balochistan.

His arrest was not just a routine counterterrorism operation, but a strategic move that unveiled India’s extensive involvement in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

Jadhav’s capture was a humiliating blow to India, whose intelligence network was severely compromised by Pakistan’s superior counterintelligence efforts.

It marked a rare instance where a foreign intelligence officer was caught orchestrating terrorist activities on Pakistani soil.

Jadhav was involved in espionage and terrorism in Balochistan, aiming to disrupt Pakistan’s security, especially targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

His efforts led to numerous lives lost, earning him a death sentence from Pakistan’s Field General Court Martial in April 2017.

Jadhav, an Indian naval officer, had been operating under the alias “Hussein Mubarak Patel,” using fake Pakistani documents, including a forged passport and national ID card.

His mission was clear: to destabilize Balochistan, obstruct CPEC, and promote unrest within Pakistan.

Following his arrest, Jadhav’s confessions shattered the facade of India’s denials.

In a recorded statement, he admitted his direct ties to the Indian government and his close links with India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

Jadhav revealed that RAW had been funding and arming terrorist groups in Pakistan and was behind a systematic campaign to create chaos in Balochistan.

His network, spanning from Iran to Pakistan, worked with terrorist organizations like the BLA, BRA, TTP, and others, which have carried out numerous attacks across South Asia.

This disclosure provided irrefutable evidence of India’s role in state-sponsored terrorism, sending shockwaves through the international community.

Despite India’s initial denials, claiming Jadhav was a “businessman” kidnapped from Iran, the overwhelming evidence—including his confession, fake documents, and financial ties to RAW—undermined India’s credibility globally.

India’s pursuit of a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) suffered a severe blow as the world recognized the reality of India’s cross-border terrorism.

Jadhav’s capture was a defining moment for Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, highlighting their exceptional counterterrorism capabilities.

The precision, bravery, and strategic planning demonstrated by Pakistan’s intelligence officers not only neutralized a major espionage threat but also dismantled several terrorist sleeper cells linked to Indian intelligence.

Pakistan’s ability to thwart India’s covert operations positioned its intelligence network among the world’s best.

The fallout from Jadhav’s arrest continues to haunt India.

Despite its efforts to portray itself as a peace-loving nation, the truth of India’s involvement in terrorism remains undeniable.

In stark contrast, Pakistan upheld humanitarian values by allowing Jadhav’s mother and wife to visit him, demonstrating moral high ground even amid terrorism.

With this successful operation, Pakistan made it clear that no enemy, spy, or terrorist could undermine its sovereignty.

The country’s intelligence forces remain vigilant, ensuring that no hostile force can challenge the nation’s security.

—The writer is contributing columnist.