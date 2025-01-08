Beleaguered Imran Khan rejects claims of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in his ouster

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan distanced himself from propaganda that targets Arab nation, especially Saudi Arabia.

Khan, 72, made these remarks in a meeting with lawyer Faisal Chaudhry as the leader known for populist politics denounced the narratives about Arab nations, his wife Bushra Bibi, and martyrs. He also emphasized that none of the social media accounts promoting such content were affiliated with PTI or its members.

Faisal Chaudhry revealed that PTI chief bemoaned attempts to prevent him from meeting with the negotiation committee, calling it an effort to sabotage the ongoing negotiations.

In the meeting Imran Khan instructed legal team to prioritize the issue of missing persons, clarifying that their cases should not be part of the negotiation agenda. He reiterated that he supports negotiations only on Pakistan’s internal matters, contingent on the government’s seriousness in the talks.

The former prime minister cleared air amid controversy surrounding his wife, Bushra Bibi, who made remarks against Saudi Arabia, which she later denied. Bushra claimed that Khan’s ouster comes in aftermath of visit to Madina, where he was seen walking barefoot, which she suggested led to foreign influence on his political downfall.

Khan swiftly defended his wife, asserting that she did not specifically mention Saudi Arabia and accusing former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of orchestrating his ousting while blocking related investigations.

In previous developments, ex-Army Chief Qamar Bajwa also rejected allegations made by Bushra Bibi, regarding the theory. He called her claims “100% false” and emphasized that Riyadh, with which Pakistan has a long-standing friendship, would never make such statements.