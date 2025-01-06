BISE Lahore’s New QR Code makes Degree Verification Faster and Safer; details inside

LAHORE – Get your degree verified in seconds with new QR Code service introduced by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore.

BISE Lahore rolled out the new initiative to digitalize academic certificates, with all new QR codes for online verification. The new initiative will ensure that all certificates, roll number slips, and result cards issued by the board come with QR codes, for easy verification.

BISE Lahore QR Code

The key objective of this step is to deal menace of fake degrees and transcripts, as QR codes will serve as reliable tool for verification. Board officials said institutions still requiring degree verification through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) must follow the existing procedures.

This digital transformation is said to be key step in enhancing the security and efficiency of academic record management.

In another development, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) was removed after controversy over tampered 2024 intermediate exam results. Sharf Ali Shah, Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), has been appointed as the acting BIEK Chairman.

The controversy arose after many students, particularly in the pre-engineering and pre-medical groups, received unexpectedly low scores, leading to protests and demands for a result review.