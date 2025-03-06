Humans without humanity: Crisis of our times

WE are the creation of the 21st century, a generation that has witnessed great technological advancements and societal shifts.

Yet, in our pursuit of progress, we seem to have lost touch with the essence of humanity.

We have seen many humans, but seldom do we witness true humanity.

We exist in an era where luxury and excess are celebrated, where the rich possess more rooms than they have children, while the poor have more children than they have rooms.

The stark contrast between abundance and deprivation has never been more pronounced.

In the past, societies thrived on the principles of collective welfare.

Islam emphasizes social justice, as stated in the Quran: “And those in whose wealth there is a recognized right.

For the needy who asks and for those who are deprived” (Surah Al-Ma’arij 70:24-25).

The concept of Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, was established to bridge the economic divide and ensure that wealth circulates fairly.

We live in times where technology bridges distances across continents, yet creates chasms between those seated in the same room.

The Smartphone, an invention meant to connect us, has become the very tool that distances us from those nearest to us.

In the past, social interactions were personal and heartfelt, strengthened by physical presence and direct communication.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized human connection and sincerity, stating, “A smile is charity” (Sahih Muslim).

This highlights the importance of genuine interaction over virtual connections that lack warmth and empathy.

Modernity has altered our priorities.

We turn to social media more frequently than we turn to the Holy books that once guided our moral compass.

Our virtual lives flourish while our spiritual well-being diminishes.

This is reminiscent of the warning in the Quran: “And the Messenger will say, ‘O my Lord!

Verily, my people deserted this Qur’an’” (Surah Al-Furqan 25:30).

In the past, communities gathered in mosques and homes to recite and reflect on the Quran, instilling strong moral values in individuals.

If we revive such practices, we can realign ourselves with spiritual fulfilment.

The world witnesses a paradox where a single mother can raise ten children with boundless love and sacrifice, yet those very children find it burdensome to care for a single mother in her twilight years.

The Quran commands kindness towards parents: “And We have enjoined upon man [care] for his parents.

His mother carried him, [increasing her] in weakness upon weakness, and his weaning is in two years.

Be grateful to Me and to your parents; to Me is the [final] destination” (Surah Luqman 31:14).

In the past, societies valued elders and cared for them within the family unit.

The Prophet (PBUH) taught, “He is not one of us who does not show mercy to our young ones and respect to our elders” (Sunan Abu Dawood).

We live in times where affluence and scarcity exist side by side in cruel irony.

The wealthy walk miles to digest their lavish meals while the impoverished walk miles in search of a morsel to silence their hunger.

During the time of Caliph Umar ibn Al-Khattab, he personally ensured the welfare of the needy, walking through the streets at night to identify those suffering from hunger.

He established a welfare system based on the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), who said, “The best of you are those who feed others and return greetings of peace” (Sunan Abu Dawood).

We see an industry thriving on the commodification of the human body, where women are paid to bare themselves for the gratification of others, while many elsewhere struggle to find enough clothing to cover their nakedness.

Islam upholds modesty and dignity, as mentioned in the Quran: “Say to the believing men that they should lower their gaze and guard their modesty… And say to the believing women that they should lower their gaze and guard their modesty… ” (Surah An-Nur 24:30-31).

Historically, Islamic societies upheld these values, promoting respect and honour for both men and women.

Our contacts list in our devices grows with each passing day, yet our relationships remain impoverished.

We are surrounded by people, yet we experience loneliness more profound than ever before.

Possessions multiply in our lives, but our appreciation for them dwindles.

We accumulate wealth and belongings but seem to forget the simple joys that once gave life its meaning.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) taught that true wealth lies not in possessions but in contentment: “Richness is not having many possessions, but richness is being content with oneself” (Sahih al-Bukhari).

We have mastered the art of earning a good living, yet we remain inept at living a good life.

The pursuit of material success consumes us, leaving us bereft of the wisdom and fulfilment that come from leading a meaningful existence.

The Quran reminds us: “And do not forget your share of the world, and do good as Allah has done good to you.

And desire not corruption in the land.

Indeed, Allah does not like corrupters” (Surah Al-Qasas 28:77).

Our ancestors found balance by integrating spirituality with worldly pursuits, creating societies that thrived in both faith and prosperity.

In this age of information, we have become well-versed in the price of everything, yet we remain ignorant of the true value of anything.

Ours is a world where abundance has not led to contentment, where knowledge has not fostered wisdom, and where convenience has not brought fulfilment.

The human condition cries out for balance, for a return to sincerity, for a rekindling of the values that once defined us.

If we are to truly live, rather than merely exist, we must seek to restore that which has been lost.

Only then can we claim to have witnessed not just humans, but humanity itself.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

