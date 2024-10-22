AGL38.44▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.64▲ 0.79 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.74▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC80.55▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FCCL29.54▲ 0.63 (0.02%)FFBL55.93▼ -1.11 (-0.02%)FFL9.11▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)HUBC105.36▲ 1.65 (0.02%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.23▲ 0.5 (0.13%)KOSM8.24▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP69.1▲ 0.81 (0.01%)OGDC166.97▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.18▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL6.74▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)PPL130.17▲ 0.67 (0.01%)PRL23.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.66▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL61.24▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.13▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET15.16▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TRG44.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY25.54▲ 0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Excise transfer fee update for Suzuki WagonR, Cultus and Honda City in Punjab

Excise Transfer Fee Update For Suzuki Wagonr Cultus And Honda City In Punjab
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise Department is responsible for collecting various taxes, and other functions related to the registration and transfer of vehicles.

When a vehicle is sold or transferred, the Excise Department facilitates the change of ownership, ensuring that all necessary documentation is completed.

It is also mandatory for a buyer and seller of the used vehicles to ensure timely transfer of ownership as it can save them from legal complications in future.

The transfer process also help excise to keep its record updated so help could be taken from it when there is need to security officials or others.

Rates of Excise Transfer Fees for WagonR, Cultus and Honda City

The Punjab government revised the transfer rates for vehicles in Budget 2024-25. The excise department collects fixed charges on transfer of ownership depending on the engine capacity of vehicles.

It collects fixed fee of Rs500 for transfer of ownership of a motorcycle while it is Rs2,750 for vehicles with engine capacity below 1000cc.

Suzuki WagonR, Cultus and Honda City fall in category of vehicles exceeding 1000cc but not more than 1800cc.

The rate of transfer fee for this category stands at Rs5,500.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Violent clashes erupt in Punjab University as students, security guards face off

  • Pakistan, Top News

Chief Justice Appointment: Supreme Court Registrar shares senior judges’ names with Committee

  • Pakistan

New guidelines for girls’ colleges, hostels and co-educational institutions in Punjab

  • Pakistan

’25pc analytical’: Major change announced in matric, inter annual papers in Punjab

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer