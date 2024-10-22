Excise transfer fee update for Suzuki WagonR, Cultus and Honda City in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise Department is responsible for collecting various taxes, and other functions related to the registration and transfer of vehicles.

When a vehicle is sold or transferred, the Excise Department facilitates the change of ownership, ensuring that all necessary documentation is completed.

It is also mandatory for a buyer and seller of the used vehicles to ensure timely transfer of ownership as it can save them from legal complications in future.

The transfer process also help excise to keep its record updated so help could be taken from it when there is need to security officials or others.

Rates of Excise Transfer Fees for WagonR, Cultus and Honda City

The Punjab government revised the transfer rates for vehicles in Budget 2024-25. The excise department collects fixed charges on transfer of ownership depending on the engine capacity of vehicles.

It collects fixed fee of Rs500 for transfer of ownership of a motorcycle while it is Rs2,750 for vehicles with engine capacity below 1000cc.

Suzuki WagonR, Cultus and Honda City fall in category of vehicles exceeding 1000cc but not more than 1800cc.

The rate of transfer fee for this category stands at Rs5,500.