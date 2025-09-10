New Gas Connections back in Pakistan after 8-Year Ban; Check Fees and other details

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government lifted 8-year-old ban on new gas connections, allowing domestic consumers to receive connections using imported gas.

Over 32 Lac pending applications are now expected to be processed. The ban, which had been in place since 2017 for new connections using domestic gas, will no longer apply.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have been directed to implement the decision and start providing new connections.

New Gas Connection Fee

New connections will require a security deposit of Rs20,000. The connection fee will be Rs21,000 for homes up to 10 marlas and Rs23,000 for larger properties.

House Area Security Deposit Connection Fee Up to 10 marlas 20,000 21,000 Larger than 10 marlas 20,000 23,000

This move is expected to ease energy access for households nationwide and address the long-standing backlog of gas connection requests.

After formal approval, residents can now apply directly for gas connection, while those in areas without existing pipelines will need to request a network extension.

Applicants can obtain the required forms from their nearest SNGPL Regional Office or download them online from the official SNGPL website. Forms must be completed in capital letters, and applicants should select the appropriate form depending on the availability of the gas network.

Along with the application, residents are required to submit a copy of their CNIC, proof of property ownership, and a gas bill from a neighboring property.

Following submission, an SNGPL representative will conduct a site visit to assess the technical feasibility of providing a gas connection. Approved applications will result in the issuance of a Proposal Letter or Demand Notice, detailing the house line plan and a list of approved installation contractors in the area.

This streamlined process aims to make it easier for residents to gain access to natural gas and expand the reach of SNGPL services across the region.