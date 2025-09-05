Contradictions in gas policies

AT a time when the people of Pakistan are not getting the required supply of gas to their kitchen, the Government is reportedly pondering over options to delay import of gas under the TAPI project until at least 2031.

According to media reports, this change in thinking comes in the light of a recommendation by international energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie that the country should delay any commitment to gas intakes under TAPI in view of oversupply.

It is no secret that favourable arguments are coined to justify decisions made on considerations other than the welfare of the people of Pakistan. We have repeatedly observed this in the case of export of sugar on the pretext of its surplus stocks but every time the country was forced to import the commodity when its prices went up in the domestic market due to short supply. Financial constraints of the Government notwithstanding, there is no reason to believe that there was an oversupply of LNG in the country. The demand for energy is increasing as is the population of the country and business and industrial activities and woes of the people have increased due to the continuing ban on new gas connections. CNG stations are not getting gas and domestic consumers are provided gas for a few fixed hours in a day. It seems some vested interests are bent upon spoiling plans to ensure energy security for the country as is also evident from efforts to seek delay of shipments from Qatar on similar excuses. It is a myopic idea that instead of improving financial resources as well as infrastructure development, the Government should instead pursue plans that would perpetuate gas shortages, leave people at the mercy of the import mafia and dent the credibility of the country as a reliable partner.