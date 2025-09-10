40000 Prize Bond Draw#34 Winners List 10 September 2025 PDF Download

KARACHI – National Savings Division shared results of Rs40,000 Prize Bond draw held on September 10, 2025. The first prize was claimed by bond number 095187, while the second prize went to three bond numbers 529927 – 627732 – 771967.

The draw, part of the regular prize bond scheme, offers participants the chance to win substantial cash rewards. The full list of winners is now available to the public, ensuring transparency in the process.

40000 Prize Bond Winners List 2025